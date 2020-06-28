Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally

Photo: AFP

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter rally in the US state of Kentucky, police said.

The incident Saturday took place at Jefferson Square Park in the center of Louisville where protestors have gathered for weeks over the killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor. 

Her death in March helped fuel a campaign against racism and police brutality in the United States that has since spread across the globe. 

Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the park at around 9:00 pm.  

“Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene,” the department said on Twitter. 

Soon after another person was shot across the street at the city’s Hall of Justice, police added. 

It was unclear if there was more than one shooter and authorities have yet to release any details of the victims. 

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said he was “deeply saddened by the violence.”

Before the shooting, Fischer had urged counter-protesters to stay away from the park, after local newspaper Louisville Courier Journal reported that “armed patriot groups” were planning on confronting the demonstrators. 

Louisville has seen especially passionate Black Lives Matter protests due to the police killing Taylor in her own apartment.

The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot dead after police barged into her home, alleging that drug dealers had used the apartment to receive packages.

The case helped trigger fresh waves of anger in the United States over racial injustice and police brutality.

Those protests expanded dramatically after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Black Lives Matter USA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to hold 'limited' Hajj this year
Saudi Arabia to hold ‘limited’ Hajj this year
US visa freeze targets foreign workers
US visa freeze targets foreign workers
Infections ahead of Trump rally, virus rises in Latin America
Infections ahead of Trump rally, virus rises in Latin America
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani 'slaves'
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani ‘slaves’
Taliban killed 291 Afghan security personnel in past week: govt
Taliban killed 291 Afghan security personnel in past week: govt
Bangladesh teen arrested for criticising PM Sheikh Hasina on Facebook
Bangladesh teen arrested for criticising PM Sheikh Hasina on Facebook
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
Coca-Cola to stop social media advertisements for a month
Coca-Cola to stop social media advertisements for a month
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths
India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases
India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.