Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

New Zealand reports two new coronavirus cases after 25 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
People walk on a street in Wellington on May 14, 2020. - New Zealand will phase out its coronavirus lockdown over the next 10 days after successfully containing the virus, although some restrictions will remain, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on May 11. Ardern said that from May 14 shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds will reopen -- with the country moving to Level Two on its four-tier system. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

New Zealand reported two cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, ending a three-and-a-half week spell without any fresh infections, health authorities said.

The new cases were both related to recent travel from the United Kingdom.

“The ministry can confirm today two new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK. Both cases are connected,” it said in a brief statement.

New Zealand’s borders are open only to returning Kiwis and their families, besides some exceptions for business and compassionate grounds, with everyone undergoing two weeks mandatory quarantine.

The South Pacific nation, which has recorded only 22 deaths among a population of five million, declared last week that it had eliminated community transmission of the virus.

As a result, domestic restrictions including social distancing requirements and limits on public gatherings were lifted, although strict border controls remain.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that she had not declared the country virus-free because “New Zealand will have cases again in the future”.

“Of course, our hope and expectation is that should be at the border… if they’ve quarantined, of course, that’s a very different story than in the community,” she told reporters, adding “it’s an ongoing campaign”.

RELATED STORIES
 

