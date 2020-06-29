Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for a European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels on December 12, 2019. Photo: AFP

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thought she had finally found a date for her wedding, but has now had to postpone it for a third time due to an EU summit, she said Thursday. 

Many a wedding plan has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems not even world leaders are immune.

“I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man,” Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance Bo.

“But obviously it can’t be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry,” she wrote.

“But I have to do my work and take care of Denmark’s interests. So we have to change plans again.

“Soon we should be able to get married. I’m looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient).”

The extraordinary European Council meeting on July 17-18, which will be held in Brussels in the presence of the 27 heads of the member states, was decided last week at a virtual meeting. 

It will be the first summit where the leaders will actually be present since the coronavirus lockdown began months ago.

During the meeting leaders are set to discuss a recovery plan in response to the COVID-19 crisis and a new EU budget.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to hold 'limited' Hajj this year
Saudi Arabia to hold ‘limited’ Hajj this year
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash:...
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: state media
US visa freeze targets foreign workers
US visa freeze targets foreign workers
One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally
One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani 'slaves'
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani ‘slaves’
Taliban killed 291 Afghan security personnel in past week: govt
Taliban killed 291 Afghan security personnel in past week: govt
Bangladesh teen arrested for criticising PM Sheikh Hasina on Facebook
Bangladesh teen arrested for criticising PM Sheikh Hasina on Facebook
Trump tweets -- then deletes -- video on 'white power'
Trump tweets — then deletes — video on ‘white power’
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.