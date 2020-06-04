Cyclone Nisarga kills three people in India

At least three people were reported dead as coronavirus-hit Mumbai appeared to escape the worst of Cyclone Nisarga Wednesday, the first severe storm to threaten India’s financial capital in more than 70 years.

The city and its surrounds are usually sheltered from cyclones — the last deadly storm to hit the city was in 1948.

Authorities had evacuated at least 100,000 people, including coronavirus patients, from flood-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat ahead of Nisarga’s arrival.

The cyclone ripped roofs off buildings in nearby coastal towns, but appeared to have left the sprawling, crowded port megacity of Mumbai largely unscathed.

Local media reported at least three fatalities in Maharashtra.

One man died after an electric pole fell on him, and a woman and man were killed in their houses after tin sheets over their roofs blew away, the Press Trust of India (PTI) said.

The storm made landfall near the coastal town of Alibag, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

It crossed Maharashtra’s coast, with its path veering to the east of Mumbai, and gradually weakened to a deep depression by Wednesday evening, they added.

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall with winds of 100-110 kilometres per hour (60-68 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 120 kph.

Mumbai experienced downpours throughout the afternoon, with strong winds toppling trees in some cases. City authorities said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, though the rains caused compound walls to collapse in some neighbourhoods.

The beach town of Alibag fared worse, with the cyclone tearing roofs off homes and overturning mobile food stalls.

A 45-year-old professor who evacuated from his house near the sea told AFP he could see corrugated roofing flying through the air as Nisarga’s powerful winds struck.

“The intensity is very strong and nothing like weather events we’ve seen before,” said Milind Dhodre, who lives in Alibag with his wife and son.

The coastal town is a favoured haunt of Bollywood stars and industrialists, who own holiday homes there.

The port city of Pen also suffered damage, with one video showing a ripped off metal roof smashing into nearby buildings.