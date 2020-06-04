Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Cyclone Nisarga kills three people in India

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Cyclone Nisarga kills three people in India

A trunk is seen off the road near uprooted trees that have fallen on a main road in Alibag town of Raigad district on June 3, 2020, following cyclone Nisarga landfall in India's western coast. (AFP)

At least three people were reported dead as coronavirus-hit Mumbai appeared to escape the worst of Cyclone Nisarga Wednesday, the first severe storm to threaten India’s financial capital in more than 70 years.

The city and its surrounds are usually sheltered from cyclones — the last deadly storm to hit the city was in 1948.

Authorities had evacuated at least 100,000 people, including coronavirus patients, from flood-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat ahead of Nisarga’s arrival.

The cyclone ripped roofs off buildings in nearby coastal towns, but appeared to have left the sprawling, crowded port megacity of Mumbai largely unscathed.

Local media reported at least three fatalities in Maharashtra.

One man died after an electric pole fell on him, and a woman and man were killed in their houses after tin sheets over their roofs blew away, the Press Trust of India (PTI) said.

The storm made landfall near the coastal town of Alibag, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

It crossed Maharashtra’s coast, with its path veering to the east of Mumbai, and gradually weakened to a deep depression by Wednesday evening, they added.

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall with winds of 100-110 kilometres per hour (60-68 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 120 kph.

Mumbai experienced downpours throughout the afternoon, with strong winds toppling trees in some cases. City authorities said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, though the rains caused compound walls to collapse in some neighbourhoods.

The beach town of Alibag fared worse, with the cyclone tearing roofs off homes and overturning mobile food stalls.

A 45-year-old professor who evacuated from his house near the sea told AFP he could see corrugated roofing flying through the air as Nisarga’s powerful winds struck.

“The intensity is very strong and nothing like weather events we’ve seen before,” said Milind Dhodre, who lives in Alibag with his wife and son.

The coastal town is a favoured haunt of Bollywood stars and industrialists, who own holiday homes there.

The port city of Pen also suffered damage, with one video showing a ripped off metal roof smashing into nearby buildings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cyclone Nisarga
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nisarga, India, Karachi, Pakistan, Mumbai
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China threatens to 'counter-attack' US
China threatens to ‘counter-attack’ US
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Taliban still have ties with Al-Qaeda despite peace deal: report
Taliban still have ties with Al-Qaeda despite peace deal: report
Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months
Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months
Monkeys run away with coronavirus samples in India's Meerut
Monkeys run away with coronavirus samples in India’s Meerut
India coronavirus death toll passes China's
India coronavirus death toll passes China’s
US President Donald Trump cuts ties with WHO
US President Donald Trump cuts ties with WHO
Trump vows military crackdown to end US protests
Trump vows military crackdown to end US protests
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces
NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight
NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.