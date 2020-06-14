Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Bangladesh lecturer charged over coronavirus Facebook post

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bangladesh lecturer charged over coronavirus Facebook post

A guard of honour (foreground) pays tribute to late Awami League leader and former health minister Mohammed Nasim as AL officials and activists (background) attend his burial at the Banani graveyard in Dhaka on June 14, 2020. (AFP)

A Bangladesh university lecturer has been charged under controversial digital security laws for allegedly mocking an ex-health minister who died of coronavirus, the latest in a string of arrests over social media posts about the epidcemic.

The detention late Saturday of Sirajum Munira, 28, came after former health minister Mohammad Nasim died of the virus.

There is growing concern about the spread of the virus across the impoverished country, which has been re-opening after a lockdown despite rising new cases.

Activists say internet laws are being used to suppress criticism of the government’s handling the epidemic.

“She posted a derogatory comment on the death of Mohammad Nasim. She mocked a dead person,” local police chief Rabiul Islam told AFP.

“It went viral and created negative reactions and undermined the image of the country.”

Munira, a lecturer at northern Begum Rokeya University, later apologised and deleted her comments after posting them on Facebook.

At least 44 people have been arrested and charged since March under internet laws for allegedly spreading rumour and propaganda.

The virus has claimed the lives of a swathe of prominent Bangladeshis, including business tycoons, bureaucrats and senior doctors.

On Saturday Sheikh Abdullah, the state minister for religious affairs and a close ally of the prime minister, died of the virus after being admitted to a military hospital.

Frontline workers including police officers have also been hit by the pandemic.

Two ministers in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet, as well as five members of parliament, have also been infected, a minister told AFP.

Since the South Asian country reported its first case in early March, the number of infections has risen to more than 87,000 with over 1,100 deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bangladesh, Health Minister, Coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia contemplates cancelling Hajj for the first time
Saudi Arabia contemplates cancelling Hajj for the first time
New Zealand clears its last COVID-19 case
New Zealand clears its last COVID-19 case
Houston bids farewell to George Floyd in hometown funeral
Houston bids farewell to George Floyd in hometown funeral
India sentences 'man-eater' tiger to lifetime in captivity
India sentences ‘man-eater’ tiger to lifetime in captivity
India re-opens more public spaces despite record virus infections
India re-opens more public spaces despite record virus infections
Don't sue if you get COVID-19 at my rally: Trump
Don’t sue if you get COVID-19 at my rally: Trump
US mosques registering worshipers before prayers to counter coronavirus
US mosques registering worshipers before prayers to counter coronavirus
Five Kashmiris killed as India steps up operations
Five Kashmiris killed as India steps up operations
US dictionary Merriam-Webster to change its definition of racism
US dictionary Merriam-Webster to change its definition of racism
Freed Taliban prisoners are returning to the battlefield
Freed Taliban prisoners are returning to the battlefield
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.