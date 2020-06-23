23 killed in blasts at Afghan market: officials

Multiple explosions tore through a market in southern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 23 civilians, officials said.

The blasts were at a market in the Sangin district of Helmand province, and also wounded 15 people, the governor’s office and army said in separate statements.

Rockets hit the market at 9:00 am local time after which a car bomb exploded, the governor’s office said, blaming Taliban militants for the attack.

The army also accused the Taliban of carrying out the offensive.

Two Taliban insurgents were killed, the governor’s office added.

“Unfortunately, 23 civilians were killed and around 15 others were wounded,” the army said in its statement.

The Taliban however denied responsibility, pinning the blame on the Afghan army which they accused of firing the rockets.