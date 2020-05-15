Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US warns of virus scapegoating in India

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US warns of virus scapegoating in India

A policeman (L) gestures as men in Nizamuddin area wearing protective facemasks walk to board a special service bus [AFP]

The United States on Thursday voiced alarm over the targeting of religious minorities in India, warning against a search for internal scapegoats during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a rare statement of US concern over India, Sam Brownback, the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, pointed to both physical and online attacks against Muslims.

“In India, we’ve seen reports of unfortunate COVID-related rhetoric and harassment, particularly against the Muslim community, exacerbated by fake news reports — misinformation — being shared via social media,” he told reporters.

He did not blame the government, saying he was “encouraged” by public statements, including a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unity.

Fact-checkers by AFP have debunked hundreds of social media posts in India that targeted Muslims, including dubious videos that showed members of the minority licking fruit for sale.

Hundreds of thousands of online posts have used the hashtag #CoronaJihad, some of which have been shared by members of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which advises but does not set government policy, last month said that India should be put on a blacklist due to its “dramatic” downturn in religious freedom under Modi.

New Delhi sharply rejected the criticism and it is highly unlikely that the State Department would act against India, an increasingly close ally of the United States.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Muslims
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Narendra Modi, Muslims
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
As pandemic deepens, coronavirus symptoms multiply
As pandemic deepens, coronavirus symptoms multiply
Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targeted in Afghanistan
Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targeted in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia to enforce round-the-clock virus curfew on Eid
Saudi Arabia to enforce round-the-clock virus curfew on Eid
Iranians fearful as virus infections rebound amid eased lockdown
Iranians fearful as virus infections rebound amid eased lockdown
French surfer punches shark, survives attack in Australia
French surfer punches shark, survives attack in Australia
US accuses China, Russia of coordinating on virus conspiracies
US accuses China, Russia of coordinating on virus conspiracies
19 sailors killed as Iranian warship 'accidentally' hit by missile
19 sailors killed as Iranian warship ‘accidentally’ hit by missile
China's ground zero reports virus infections
China’s ground zero reports virus infections
Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul: police
Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul: police
Facebook apologises for its role in Sri Lanka’s anti-Muslim riots
Facebook apologises for its role in Sri Lanka’s anti-Muslim riots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.