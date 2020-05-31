Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months

SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: AFP

More than 90,000 mosques across Saudi Arabia, except for those in Makkah, will start reopening from dawn on Sunday (May 31) after a two-month closure to curb the COVID-19 spread.

According to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the sanitisation, cleaning and maintenance process of the mosques has been completed.

The resumption of services mosques will be carried out in line with the coronavirus precautionary instructions and mandatory guidelines issued by the ministry.

The instructions include doing ablution at home, proper hand washing and using sanitiser before going to the mosque and after coming back home. Elders and those with chronic diseases are advised to perform their prayers at home. Reading and reciting the Holy Quran is advised to be online.

Worshipers are instructed to bring their own prayer mats and maintain a distance of two metres from each other. Wearing face masks and avoidance of handshaking at mosques gates are also recommended.

Saudi Arabia, mosques, masks, handshake, ministry of islamic affairs, makkah, social distancing, covid-19, coronavirus
 
