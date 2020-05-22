Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid on Sunday: report

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid on Sunday: report

File photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, authorities announced Friday evening.

The Shawwal moon wasn’t sighted in the kingdom and the nation will celebrate Eid on Sunday, the Saudi Gazette reported citing Saudi officials.

Eid prayers in Saudi Arabia will be offered at homes as the authorities have announced that the kingdom will remain under curfew during the five-day holiday. The decision is aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

In Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on Saturday to see the Shawwal moon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
eid Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Eid, Saudi Arabia
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
10-year-old Pakistani-American girl honoured as 'coronavirus hero' by President Trump
10-year-old Pakistani-American girl honoured as ‘coronavirus hero’ by President Trump
Trump chooses American Muslim to develop a coronavirus vaccine
Trump chooses American Muslim to develop a coronavirus vaccine
Iran arrests parkour athlete after rooftop kiss
Iran arrests parkour athlete after rooftop kiss
Weeping father, human bullock: Indian labourers reach home on foot
Weeping father, human bullock: Indian labourers reach home on foot
WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases
WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases
German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing
German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing
Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah sign power-sharing deal
Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah sign power-sharing deal
'Super cyclone' bears down on Bangladesh, India
‘Super cyclone’ bears down on Bangladesh, India
New Zealand's coronavirus rules do not even exempt the PM
New Zealand’s coronavirus rules do not even exempt the PM
McDonald's hit with sexual harassment complaint at OECD
McDonald’s hit with sexual harassment complaint at OECD
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.