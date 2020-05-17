Sunday, May 17, 2020  | 23 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

New Zealand’s coronavirus rules do not even exempt the PM

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
New Zealand’s coronavirus rules do not even exempt the PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was blown away by well-wishes from around the world. Photo: AFP

In New Zealand, no one is exempted from the strict coronavirus preventive measures — not even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was denied entry to a cafe because of her own social distancing rules.

Ardern, her fiance Clarke Gayford and a group of friends were sent back from a cafe in Wellington on Saturday because it had already reached its customer limit.

“I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organised and book anywhere,” Gayford tweeted in response to another diner, who had spotted the couple being turned away.

As New Zealand eases out of its coronavirus lockdown, cafes were allowed to reopen on Thursday, but must maintain social distancing between tables and customers must remain seated.

A diner who saw Ardern refused entry told Stuff media that a cafe employee “had to awkwardly say it was full and there were no tables, and they left.”

Fortunately for Ardern’s party, other diners left soon after, and staff from the cafe were able to run down the street to invite the prime minister back.

“Was very nice of them to chase us down the street when a spot freed up. A+ service,” Gayford tweeted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus new zealand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, social distancing, rules, cafe, customer limit, lockdown
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
As pandemic deepens, coronavirus symptoms multiply
As pandemic deepens, coronavirus symptoms multiply
Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targeted in Afghanistan
Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targeted in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia to enforce round-the-clock virus curfew on Eid
Saudi Arabia to enforce round-the-clock virus curfew on Eid
Iranians fearful as virus infections rebound amid eased lockdown
Iranians fearful as virus infections rebound amid eased lockdown
19 sailors killed as Iranian warship 'accidentally' hit by missile
19 sailors killed as Iranian warship ‘accidentally’ hit by missile
German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing
German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing
China's ground zero reports virus infections
China’s ground zero reports virus infections
Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul: police
Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul: police
US warns of virus scapegoating in India
US warns of virus scapegoating in India
'Major' mental health crisis looming from pandemic: UN
‘Major’ mental health crisis looming from pandemic: UN
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.