Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

French doctors discover a COVID-19 patient from December 2019

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
French doctors discover a COVID-19 patient from December 2019

Photo: AFP

Doctors in France have found evidence that the novel coronavirus had hit the country almost a month before the French government confirmed its first few cases.

A Paris hospital, while retesting some old samples of pneumonia, found that it had treated a patient with coronavirus in December.

This means that COVID-19 had hit Europe way earlier than the first few cases showed up in France or former epicenter Italy.

“COVID-19 was already spreading in France in late December 2019, a month before the official first cases in the country,” the team at the Groupe Hospitalier, Paris wrote in a study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

The doctors found people admitted at the hospital with flu-like illness between December 2 and January 16 who were not diagnosed with influenza. They tested old samples from those patients for the deadly virus.

The 42-year-old man was born in Algeria and had been living in France for several years. He did not have any travel history of China. He infected two of his children as well.

Doctors think he might have been the “patient zero” of Europe.

“Identifying the first infected patient is of great epidemiological interest as it changes dramatically our knowledge regarding SARS-COV-2 and its spreading in the country,” the team wrote.

Europe recorded its first COVID-19 cases on January 31. The patients had travel history of China.

MOST READ
‘Plan in place in case UK PM died of COVID-19’
Indian man goes grocery shopping, returns with wife
Torment in Ecuador: virus dead piled up in bathrooms
Mysterious blood clots are COVID-19’s latest lethal surprise
US panel wants India on religious freedom blacklist
3,500 Canadians stuck in Pakistan have returned home since April
Europe prepares for more lockdown easing as virus hopes rise
North Korea’s Kim reappears after weeks of speculation
Luxembourg plans to test entire population for COVID-19
