Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Global

Car bomb kills at least five in east Afghanistan: officials

Posted: May 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Car bomb kills at least five in east Afghanistan: officials

Photo: AFP

A car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five people on Monday, an official said.

“The terrorists have used a humvee in their attack. They have targeted the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni city,” Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman to the governor, told AFP.

He said five people were killed and 32 others were wounded. 

“Most of the victims are intelligence personnel,” he added. 

The interior ministry in Kabul and a health official in Ghazni also confirmed the attack.

No group has claimed the early morning attack so far.

The bombing comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing accord in Kabul, ending their months-long bitter feud.

The accord, welcomed by Washington, paves the way for launching peace talks with the Taliban.

Afghanistan
 
MOST READ
Trump chooses American Muslim to develop a coronavirus vaccine
As pandemic deepens, coronavirus symptoms multiply
Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targeted in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia to enforce round-the-clock virus curfew on Eid
German cafe using pool noodles to ensure social distancing
Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah sign power-sharing deal
19 sailors killed as Iranian warship ‘accidentally’ hit by missile
China’s ground zero reports virus infections
Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul: police
