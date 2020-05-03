Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

3,500 Canadians stuck in Pakistan have returned home since April

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo

PIA has taken a total of 3,500 Canadians stuck in Pakistan back to their country since April 2.

The airline conducted its 12th repatriation flight from Karachi to Toronto on Sunday, May 3. PIA has been sending special flights to Canada after Pakistan shut down all its international flight operations in April.

The move was taken as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan, the next special flight, from Lahore to Toronto, will depart on Monday, May 4.

People who are stuck abroad and want to return back to Canada can get themselves registered for special flights online at https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/registration?utm_source=vanity.

