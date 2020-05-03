3,500 Canadians stuck in Pakistan have returned home since April

PIA has taken a total of 3,500 Canadians stuck in Pakistan back to their country since April 2.

The airline conducted its 12th repatriation flight from Karachi to Toronto on Sunday, May 3. PIA has been sending special flights to Canada after Pakistan shut down all its international flight operations in April.

The move was taken as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Bon voyage Flt PK797 from KHI to YYZ! Today @Official_PIA conducted the 12th repatriation flight from 🇵🇰 to 🇨🇦 for a total of over 3500 Cdns & immediate family members returned home since April 2. 1/2 — Canada in Pakistan (@CanHCPakistan) May 3, 2020

According to the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan, the next special flight, from Lahore to Toronto, will depart on Monday, May 4.

People who are stuck abroad and want to return back to Canada can get themselves registered for special flights online at https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/registration?utm_source=vanity.