10-year-old Pakistani-American girl honoured as ‘coronavirus hero’ by President Trump

United States President Donald Trump recognised the services of a 10-year-old Pakistani-American girl named Laila during a ceremony to honour ‘coronavirus heroes’.

According to the US Embassy in Islamabad, Laila and her friends are part of a girl scouts group from Maryland and donated 100 boxes of cookies to nurses and firefighters.

Congrats to 10-year-old Laila Khan, a Pakistani-American girl scout recognized by President Trump during a ceremony honoring coronavirus heroes! Laila donated 100 boxes of cookies to local medical workers & firefighters. Read more: https://t.co/Ch7E26DpVg

Photo Credit: AFP #COVID pic.twitter.com/aTLc1Oydr2 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) May 17, 2020

“The men and women we honour today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild,” the president said in a ceremony at the White House on Friday.

The ceremony paid tribute to Americans who have been helping people in the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.