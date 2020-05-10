Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Global

10-year-old Pakistani-American girl honoured as ‘coronavirus hero’ by President Trump

Posted: May 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
10-year-old Pakistani-American girl honoured as ‘coronavirus hero’ by President Trump

Photo: AFP

United States President Donald Trump recognised the services of a 10-year-old Pakistani-American girl named Laila during a ceremony to honour ‘coronavirus heroes’.

According to the US Embassy in Islamabad, Laila and her friends are part of a girl scouts group from Maryland and donated 100 boxes of cookies to nurses and firefighters.

“The men and women we honour today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild,” the president said in a ceremony at the White House on Friday.

The ceremony paid tribute to Americans who have been helping people in the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.




 

 
 
 
 
 

 
