Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan

Photo: AFP

The government of United Kingdom has announced that it will bring back 5,000 British travellers stuck in Pakistan through nine chartered flights.

The first flight will depart from Karachi on April 30. Additional departures will be made from Lahore and Islamabad.

Previously, 10 chartered flights by the UK have been taking back travellers from April 21 to April 27. A total of 2,500 people booked them. The second phase will carry more than 2,250 people.

The new flights are as follows:
30 April: Karachi to London, Islamabad to Manchester
1 May: Lahore to London, Islamabad to Manchester
2 May: Islamabad to Manchester, Lahore to Manchester
4 May: Islamabad to London
5 May: Lahore to Manchester, Islamabad to Manchester

According to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, more than 10,500 people have returned home by commercial routes since airspace in Pakistan closed.

“By Monday we expect that a further 2,500 British Nationals will have flown back to the UK on our first 10 charter flights,” he said.

Pakistan has closed all international flights to and from the country as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationals stuck in Pakistan can book their flights from UK’s online booking website. Further details can also be found on the website: https://www.gov.uk/

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan travellers UK
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
UK, chartered flights, tourists, travellers, Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI
New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin
New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine...
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
US oil prices tumble into negative territory for first time
US oil prices tumble into negative territory for first time
South African novelist looks back at his 2016 virus thriller
South African novelist looks back at his 2016 virus thriller
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.