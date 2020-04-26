UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan

The government of United Kingdom has announced that it will bring back 5,000 British travellers stuck in Pakistan through nine chartered flights.

The first flight will depart from Karachi on April 30. Additional departures will be made from Lahore and Islamabad.

Previously, 10 chartered flights by the UK have been taking back travellers from April 21 to April 27. A total of 2,500 people booked them. The second phase will carry more than 2,250 people.

The new flights are as follows:

30 April: Karachi to London, Islamabad to Manchester

1 May: Lahore to London, Islamabad to Manchester

2 May: Islamabad to Manchester, Lahore to Manchester

4 May: Islamabad to London

5 May: Lahore to Manchester, Islamabad to Manchester

According to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, more than 10,500 people have returned home by commercial routes since airspace in Pakistan closed.

“By Monday we expect that a further 2,500 British Nationals will have flown back to the UK on our first 10 charter flights,” he said.

Pakistan has closed all international flights to and from the country as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationals stuck in Pakistan can book their flights from UK’s online booking website. Further details can also be found on the website: https://www.gov.uk/