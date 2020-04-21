Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Trump hints at immigration ban to tackle COVID-19 spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Donald Trump has said that he will ban immigration into the United States to fight the “invisible enemy” of the novel coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

Residents have taken to the streets protesting the lockdown. At least 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since sweeping lockdowns were implemented to slow the spread of the virus, and exasperation was growing in some parts of the country.

Rose Bayer, 50, said it was “crazy” to shut down the world over a disease she said has a recovery rate of about 98 percent.

“People will starve, they’ll commit suicide, they’ll lose everything over this. The cure — like Trump said — the cure cannot be worse than the disease,” she said.

In just four months, the virus has turned the world upside down, confining half the planet indoors and killing nearly 170,000 on its march through virtually every country.

Drastic measures never before seen in peacetime have shredded the global economy, resulting in the extraordinary spectacle of oil prices turning negative as demand evaporates.

World leaders are agonising over the right moment to loosen restrictions, terrified of a second wave but aware their citizens need to work and live amid growing signs of social tension.

