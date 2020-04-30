South Korea records zero new local coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported four imported cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has marked below five in about two months, with no cases of local infections.

The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday (April 30) that the additional figures took the country’s total to 10,765 with 247 deaths. It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Local media said it’s the first time for South Korea to have no daily increase of local infections since Feb 15.

South Korea’s caseload has been slowing in recent weeks after it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March.

South Korea has subsequently relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines. It expected to ease up on more restrictions in coming days if its caseload maintains a downward trend.