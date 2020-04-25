Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia to abolish flogging

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has banned the tradition of punishing offenders through flogging.

According to Guardian, Saudi King Salman ordered pelting of stones to be replaced with punishments such as imprisonment and fines.

“The decision is an extension of the human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” a document by the Kingdom’s top court said.

The court said the latest reform was intended to “bring the kingdom into line with international human rights norms against corporal punishment”.

Stoning has always been criticised by humans rights organisations and activists globally. Anyone opposing to the new orders issued by the Saudi government will be punished under the law.

