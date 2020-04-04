Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia extends iqama holders’ entry ban amid coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia extends iqama holders’ entry ban amid coronavirus fears

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has extended its ban on the entry of iqama holders into the kingdom for two more weeks as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the government, all iqama holders stuck abroad have been ordered to stay where they are. It said that the ban could also be extended.

These people should adhere to the instructions passed by the government and cooperate until the coronavirus situation in the kingdom gets better, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.

The government has extended expired iqamas of people already within the country for two months. It has also cancelled all fines levied on them.

A total of 2,039 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Kingdom so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
iqama holders Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, iqama holders, Kingdom, coronavirus, COVID-19, government, abroad
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China's Shenzhen
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China’s Shenzhen
German state minister commits suicide after 'virus crisis worries'
German state minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’
Italy's deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown
Italy’s deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.