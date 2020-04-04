Saudi Arabia extends iqama holders’ entry ban amid coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia has extended its ban on the entry of iqama holders into the kingdom for two more weeks as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the government, all iqama holders stuck abroad have been ordered to stay where they are. It said that the ban could also be extended.

These people should adhere to the instructions passed by the government and cooperate until the coronavirus situation in the kingdom gets better, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.

The government has extended expired iqamas of people already within the country for two months. It has also cancelled all fines levied on them.

A total of 2,039 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Kingdom so far.