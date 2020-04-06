Philippines man shot dead for disobeying coronavirus lockdown restrictions

A man was shot dead by police in the Phillippines after refusing to follow the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

Al Jazeera reported the 63-year-old man threatened village officials and police with a scythe at a coronavirus checkpoint.

The news report said the man is believed to have been drunk when he threatened village officials and police manning the checkpoint in the town of Nasipit in the southern province of Agusan del Norte. It was quoting a police report.

This is the first reported case of police shooting a civilian for flouting rules on curbing the spread of coronavirus.