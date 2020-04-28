Pentagon declassifies US Navy videos purportedly showing UFOs

The Pentagon has declassified three previously leaked US Navy videos that show “unexplained aerial phenomena” and that some believe could show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), the ABC News reported.

The videos were declassified in an effort “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said a Pentagon spokesperson.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’,” the spokesperson added.

The videos captured what Navy fighter pilots saw on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015. They were published by the New York Times in 2017.

Two of the videos were included in a December 2017 New York Times article that explained how the US ran a program to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects until 2012.

The third one was released in March 2018 by a private scientific research and media group, To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science.

The releases renewed interest in what the US military may have learned from the videos and whether they were proof of the existence of UFOs.

“I can tell you, I think it was not from this world,” retired Cmdr. David Fravor told ABC News in 2017 of what he saw during a routine training mission on Nov. 14, 2004 off the coast of California.

“I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.

“I have never seen anything in my life, in my history of flying that has the performance, the acceleration — keep in mind this thing had no wings,” Fravor said.

In April 2019, the Navy acknowledged that the release of the videos had prompted the development of new guidelines for pilots to report sightings of “unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft”.