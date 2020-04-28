Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pentagon declassifies US Navy videos purportedly showing UFOs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pentagon declassifies US Navy videos purportedly showing UFOs

Video footage released by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science purportedly shows pilots observing a UFO while aboard a US Navy aircraft. Photo: ABC News via To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science

The Pentagon has declassified three previously leaked US Navy videos that show “unexplained aerial phenomena” and that some believe could show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), the ABC News reported.

The videos were declassified in an effort “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said a Pentagon spokesperson.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’,” the spokesperson added.

The videos captured what Navy fighter pilots saw on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015. They were published by the New York Times in 2017.

Two of the videos were included in a December 2017 New York Times article that explained how the US ran a program to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects until 2012.

The third one was released in March 2018 by a private scientific research and media group, To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science.

The releases renewed interest in what the US military may have learned from the videos and whether they were proof of the existence of UFOs.

“I can tell you, I think it was not from this world,” retired Cmdr. David Fravor told ABC News in 2017 of what he saw during a routine training mission on Nov. 14, 2004 off the coast of California.

“I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.

“I have never seen anything in my life, in my history of flying that has the performance, the acceleration — keep in mind this thing had no wings,” Fravor said.

In April 2019, the Navy acknowledged that the release of the videos had prompted the development of new guidelines for pilots to report sightings of “unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pentagon US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
US, Pentagon, declassifies, videos, UFOs
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI
UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan
UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine...
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin
New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin
Coronavirus recovery might not protect you from reinfection, warns WHO
Coronavirus recovery might not protect you from reinfection, warns WHO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.