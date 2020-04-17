Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti

Municipal workers are pictured in empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba, inside Mecca's Grand Mosque. - Saudi Arabia today emptied Islam's holiest site for sterilisation over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented move after the kingdom suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage. (Photo by ABDEL GHANI BASHIR / AFP)

People in Saudi Arabia will perform Taraweeh in Ramazan and Eid prayers at homes if the coronavirus pandemic continues, the kingdom’s Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al El-Sheikh announced Friday.

The Saudi grand mufti said that Eid prayers would be performed at home without a sermon following it, according to the Arab News.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry confirmed 518 new cases of the virus and four deaths on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 195 were recorded in Jeddah, 91 in Madina, 84 in Riyadh, 58 in Makkah and 38 in Dammam.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia stands at 7,000.

The kingdom has already suspended the Umrah pilgrimage while it is yet to make a decision on this year’s Hajj.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, coronavirus, Taraweeh, Eid prayers, Ramazan, grand mufti
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
World Bank calls coronavirus 'perfect storm' for South Asia
World Bank calls coronavirus ‘perfect storm’ for South Asia
Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader
Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader
British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital: Downing Street
British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital: Downing Street
COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than swine flu: WHO
COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than swine flu: WHO
Trump freezes WHO funds as world weighs lockdown lift
Trump freezes WHO funds as world weighs lockdown lift
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.