Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti

People in Saudi Arabia will perform Taraweeh in Ramazan and Eid prayers at homes if the coronavirus pandemic continues, the kingdom’s Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al El-Sheikh announced Friday.

The Saudi grand mufti said that Eid prayers would be performed at home without a sermon following it, according to the Arab News.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry confirmed 518 new cases of the virus and four deaths on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 195 were recorded in Jeddah, 91 in Madina, 84 in Riyadh, 58 in Makkah and 38 in Dammam.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia stands at 7,000.

The kingdom has already suspended the Umrah pilgrimage while it is yet to make a decision on this year’s Hajj.