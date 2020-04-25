New York to distribute 500,000 free halal meals to Muslims during Ramazan

The New York City government has announced plans to distribute free meals to 500,000 Muslims in the city during Ramazan.

The development came to help families, especially those who have lost their income due to the coronavirus lockdown, celebrate the holy month.

Muslims in the city began the month on Thursday. The month that is celebrated as a community will not be typically celebrated due to the rules of social distancing.

Mosques that are usually open and serve the needy during the month will be closed down due to the pandemic.

“One of Ramazan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday, according to CNN. “It’s a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated, to remember to be there for those in need, and that is now harder than ever.”

New York will increase distribution and supply of iftar meals at 32 Grab and Go websites across areas with dense Muslim populations.

More than 400,000 halal meals will be available at 435 school where all New Yorkers can go for food. Another 100,000 halal meals will be distributed through soup kitchens, food pantries and community organizations.

The city also plans to serve 10 million free meals in April and 15 million in May. New York is the city worst hit by COVID-19 in the United States.