Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Man in Russia kills five people for ‘talking loudly’: investigators

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Man in Russia kills five people for ‘talking loudly’: investigators

Photo: AFP

A man in central Russia shot and killed five people for talking noisily at night under his windows, investigators said Sunday.

The shootings took place in the Ryazan region during stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

A 32-year-old man from the small town of Yelatma opened fire on a group of four young men and a woman who “were talking loudly in the street under his windows” at around 10 pm on Saturday, investigators said.

Yelatma is located near the city of Ryazan, which is situated some 200 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of the capital Moscow.

The man went to his balcony to complain to the group and a dispute erupted before he reached for his single-barrel hunting rifle, the Investigative Committee said.

“They all died of their injuries on the spot,” it said in a statement.

The suspect whose name was not released has been arrested. His apartment has been searched and the weapon seized.

Deputy Ryazan region governor Igor Grekov travelled to the scene of the shootings on Sunday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Attack Russia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China's Shenzhen
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China’s Shenzhen
German state minister commits suicide after 'virus crisis worries'
German state minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’
Italy's deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown
Italy’s deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.