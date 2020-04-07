Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Kerala court grants man ‘travel permission’ to buy cat food

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Kerala court grants man ‘travel permission’ to buy cat food

File Photo

The Kerala High Court granted permission to a petitioner on Monday to travel to get “Meo-Persian biscuits” for three of his cats during the coronavirus lockdown.

N Prakash, an owner of three cats, had moved the court after he was denied a travel pass to get food for his pets.

According to the guidelines by the Kerala government, residents have to get a travel permit based on an affidavit for leaving their houses, even if it’s to buy essential food items.

Prakash, stated in his petition, that “as a pure vegetarian, he could not cook non-vegetarian food in his house”. He said that he had applied for the travel pass online, but his application was rejected.

Upon hearing the pleas, the judge said that the petitioner could go to buy cat food on the basis of a self declaration, along with a court order.

He added that the court will pass a general order in this regard to cover situations like this.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kerala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Kerala, High Court, judge, petitioner, cat food, Meo-Persian biscuits, travel permitt, pets, vegetarian, non vegetarian, police, lockdown, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China's Shenzhen
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China’s Shenzhen
Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks
Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
Man in Russia kills five people for 'talking loudly': investigators
Man in Russia kills five people for ‘talking loudly’: investigators
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.