Kerala court grants man ‘travel permission’ to buy cat food

The Kerala High Court granted permission to a petitioner on Monday to travel to get “Meo-Persian biscuits” for three of his cats during the coronavirus lockdown.

N Prakash, an owner of three cats, had moved the court after he was denied a travel pass to get food for his pets.

According to the guidelines by the Kerala government, residents have to get a travel permit based on an affidavit for leaving their houses, even if it’s to buy essential food items.

Prakash, stated in his petition, that “as a pure vegetarian, he could not cook non-vegetarian food in his house”. He said that he had applied for the travel pass online, but his application was rejected.

Upon hearing the pleas, the judge said that the petitioner could go to buy cat food on the basis of a self declaration, along with a court order.

He added that the court will pass a general order in this regard to cover situations like this.