Iran likely to ban Ramazan mass gatherings over coronavirus outbreak

Iran may ban mass gatherings and congregational prayers during Ramazan to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

In a speech on Thursday, he suggested that Muslims should find a different way to celebrate the holy month in “lonesomeness”.

Khamenei added that people should stay at home and pray for the well-being of the entire world.

Muslims across the world are encouraged to pray communally during the holy month, however, this year things are expected to be different because of the pandemic.

Iran is one of the countries worst hit by the deadly virus. The country has recorded 67,000 cases so far. According to the government, more than 4,000 fatalities have also taken place.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said that Iran had managed to “flatten” its COVID-19 curve and has decreased the number of cases.