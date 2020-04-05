Indian newborn twins named Corona and Covid after global pandemic

A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh named their newborn twins, a girl and a boy, Corona and Covid after the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe.

Amid a lockdown in India, the twins were born at a government hospital in the state capital of Raipur on March 27. According to the couple, they had chosen the names as they were “unique and memorable”.

They told an Indian news agency that the names will remind them of the difficulties they faced before the successful delivery. Due to the lockdown, the couple could not receive help from their family.

“Besides, these names are beautiful in their own, with Corona being Latin for crown,” said Vinay Verma, the father. “Also, we want the fear associated with these names to end and the public to focus on sanitation and hygiene,” he added.

The Indian government has imposed a lockdown across the country until April 14 after its number of coronavirus cases spiked to 3,000. Fatalities from the virus have reached to 68.