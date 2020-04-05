Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Indian newborn twins named Corona and Covid after global pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian newborn twins named Corona and Covid after global pandemic

Photo: AFP

A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh named their newborn twins, a girl and a boy, Corona and Covid after the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe.

Amid a lockdown in India, the twins were born at a government hospital in the state capital of Raipur on March 27. According to the couple, they had chosen the names as they were “unique and memorable”.

They told an Indian news agency that the names will remind them of the difficulties they faced before the successful delivery. Due to the lockdown, the couple could not receive help from their family.

“Besides, these names are beautiful in their own, with Corona being Latin for crown,” said Vinay Verma, the father. “Also, we want the fear associated with these names to end and the public to focus on sanitation and hygiene,” he added.

The Indian government has imposed a lockdown across the country until April 14 after its number of coronavirus cases spiked to 3,000. Fatalities from the virus have reached to 68.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona, covid, twins, newborns, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Latin
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6
German state minister commits suicide after 'virus crisis worries'
German state minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China's Shenzhen
Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China’s Shenzhen
Italy's deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown
Italy’s deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour virus curfew in Makkah, Madina
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.