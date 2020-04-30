Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Indian man goes grocery shopping, returns with wife

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian man goes grocery shopping, returns with wife

Photo: Rising Kashmir

The police in India’s Sahibabad were left perplexed when a woman came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with a wife, according to Rising Kashmir.

The mother was not ready to accept the marriage. Meanwhile, Guddu, the groom says he got married two months ago but couldn’t get a marriage certificate at the time because of lack of witnesses.

“I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar,” the 26-year-old groom said.

“However, today, I decided to bring [Savita] to my mother’s house as she was told to leave her rented accommodation due to the lockdown.”

The police have urged the mother to let the couple stay until the country-wide lockdown is lifted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Indian man goes grocery shopping, returns with wife, Ghaziabad marriage,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI
UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan
UK to fly back 5,000 stranded Britain nationals from Pakistan
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine...
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
Torment in Ecuador: virus dead piled up in bathrooms
Torment in Ecuador: virus dead piled up in bathrooms
Mysterious blood clots are COVID-19's latest lethal surprise
Mysterious blood clots are COVID-19’s latest lethal surprise
Coronavirus recovery might not protect you from reinfection, warns WHO
Coronavirus recovery might not protect you from reinfection, warns WHO
US panel wants India on religious freedom blacklist
US panel wants India on religious freedom blacklist
Indian man goes grocery shopping, returns with wife
Indian man goes grocery shopping, returns with wife
We're going out: Spanish kids reclaim streets after weeks indoors
We’re going out: Spanish kids reclaim streets after weeks indoors
Saudi Arabia to abolish flogging
Saudi Arabia to abolish flogging
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.