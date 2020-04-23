Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

India stops using rapid COVID-19 testing kits over quality issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
India stops using rapid COVID-19 testing kits over quality issues

Photo: AFP

The Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s main medical research body, has asked states across the country to stop using COVID-19 rapid testing kits after discrepancies in results, reported the BBC on Wednesday.

The state of Rajasthan has completely halted testing through the kits.  

“We did rapid tests on 168 confirmed cases but only 5.4% of them tested positive for antibodies,” said Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma, reported The Hindu. “The majority of the confirmed cases tested negative.”

India had imported around one million rapid testing kits from China early April to increase its testing capacity. Other states in the country had also complained that the kits were malfunctioning.

Rapid antibody kits test the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 in the patient’s blood. If the antibodies exist, it would mean that the person had been infected and developed immunity to the novel coronavirus.

The ICMR said it would examine and test the kits further and issue an advisory on their use, said The Hindu. Until then they had to go back to using polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based testing. The US and UK had also reported problems with the kits’ sensitivity earlier. However, China denied any quality issues.

India has reported 21,393 COVID-19 cases and 681 deaths. The health ministry says the country’s recovery rate stands at 17.48%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti
US oil prices tumble into negative territory for first time
US oil prices tumble into negative territory for first time
New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin
New snake discovered in India named after Salazar Slytherin
South African novelist looks back at his 2016 virus thriller
South African novelist looks back at his 2016 virus thriller
At least 16 killed in Canada's worst-ever shooting rampage
At least 16 killed in Canada’s worst-ever shooting rampage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.