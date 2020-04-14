India extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3

India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, regarded as the world’s biggest, has been extended until May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Tuesday.

“From the economic angle, we have paid a big price,” he said. “But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable.”

The move comes despite complaints from millions of poor, a vast underclass who have been left almost completely without support as jobs have vanished and incomes dried up.

India’s current three-week-old lockdown, in force since March 25, had been scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.

Modi said there would be “limited relaxations” from April 20 for districts with no cases, and new guidelines for industry and agriculture would be released on Wednesday.

The shutdown, with strict limits on activity, has been devastating for the economy — and in particular for India’s poor.

Millions of daily wage labourers suddenly lost their jobs, forcing hundreds of thousands to travel hundreds of kilometres back to their home villages, often on foot.

Some died on the way, while others were shunned by locals when they made it back to their villages. One clip that went viral on social media showed a group of migrants being hosed down with chemicals by local officials.