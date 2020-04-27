Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

French police seize 140,000 black market face masks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

French police have seized 140,000 face masks intended for the black market in a record haul since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the largest seizure since the French government banned the resale of protective masks to prioritise their distribution to health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two individuals were arrested while they were unloading boxes in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, a police source said on Sunday.

One of them said he was a business owner and had bought the masks, including 5,000 high protection FFP2 masks, in the Netherlands for a total of 80,000 euros ($87,000).

The masks were to be sold to construction workers for a large profit, according to police.

In March, 32,500 masks from China were seized from a warehouse near Paris and 28,800 masks were discovered in a shop in a district of Chinese wholesalers, also in the Paris region.

