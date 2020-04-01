Europeans to celebrate Easter indoors as coronavirus cases spike

After Spain reported its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic so far, European countries such as Italy and Germany decided to extend the nationwide lockdown until after Easter on April 12.

On Wednesday, Spain reported 864 new fatalities and the total count of COVID-19 patients rose to 102,000. Italy and Spain have been declared the epicentres of the virus in Europe hence have been in lockdown since March 14.

Amid increasing numbers, European governments fear that easing restriction could backfire. The lockdown in Italy has, therefore, been extended until April 13.

“Getting the timing wrong or making decisions too early would end up cancelling out the work done in these very difficult weeks,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, according to Bloomberg.

Italy has 105,792 total cases, the most after the U.S. Spain’s confirmed cases increased by 7,710 in the past 24 hours. Total deaths rose to 9,053.