Emirates to resume flight operations from April 6

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Emirates, a state-owned airline based in the UAE, will resume partial flight operations from April 6, its CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said on Thursday.

“Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights,” he wrote in his tweet. “These flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE.” More details are expected to be announced soon.

On March 25, the airline suspended most of its passenger flights because of the coronavirus outbreak. The airline had to cancel many routes and kept updating its schedule after many countries suspended international flight operations.

“Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers,” the CEO remarked.

