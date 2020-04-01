COVID-19 greatest test in UN’s 75-year history: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres has termed the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic as the “greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations.”

He was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday as the UN launched its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The global fund will support the efforts to battle the pandemic in low- and middle-income countries.

“This human crisis demands coordinated, decisive, inclusive and innovative policy action from the world’s leading economies – and maximum financial and technical support for the poorest and most vulnerable people and countries,” Guterres said.

The development comes after the International Monetary Fund announced that the world had entered into a recession as bad as or worse than in 2009.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 43,288 people with 873,767 confirmed cases in over 200 countries.