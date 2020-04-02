Coronavirus ends eating cats and dogs in China’s Shenzhen

After scientists suspected that the novel coronavirus was passed to humans from animals, the Chinese province of Shenzhen banned the consumption of cats and dogs.

According to research, some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in Wuhan where bats, snakes, civets and other animals were sold.

The decision will be implemented from May 1. “This ban also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization,” the city’s government said in an order, according to Reuters.

COVID-19 has affected more than 935,000 people and caused around 47,000 fatalities around the world. The disease first sprung up in China after which Wuhan was declared its epicentre in December.