China’s Wuhan lifts coronavirus lockdown, people hopeful despite growing cases

Thousands of people crowded airports and subway stations in China’s Wuhan after the government lifted months’ long coronavirus lockdown in the city on Wednesday.

Previously quiet train and bus stations bustled as an exodus began from the city of 11 million, with some passengers wearing hazmat suits. The government had lifted the travel ban from the city after 76 days.

Hao Mei, a single parent from the nearby city of Enshi, said her two children had been home alone since she got stuck in Wuhan, where she works in a school kitchen.

“You have no idea! I was already up around 4 am. I felt so good. My kids are so excited. Mum is finally coming home,” the 39-year-old told AFP as she waited to board a train.

Buses and cars were also on roads out of the city, after barricades on its outskirts were dismantled with the ban on outbound travel being lifted at midnight.

The development brought hope to thousands of people around the world despite and increase in the cases and death toll of COVID-19 globally.