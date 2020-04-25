Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Afghan Taliban reject call for ceasefire during Ramazan

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen. Photo: AFP

The Afghan Taliban have turned down the government’s request for a ceasefire during the month of Ramazan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had earlier appealed to the Taliban to accept the truce as it would allow the government to be able to curb the coronavirus outbreak more efficiently.

Later, in a Twitter post, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen refused to agree, calling the appeal ‘irrational’.

“At a time when the lives of thousands of prisoners are at stake due to the virus’ spread, not releasing [Taliban prisoners] and then calling for peace is unreasonable,” said Shaheen.

He added that a ceasefire would be possible if the peace process with the US was being implemented “fully”, but “hurdles” meant the Taliban would not yet lay down their arms.

