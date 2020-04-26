Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI

Posted: Apr 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Nigeria: UPI

Picture: Lagos University Teaching Hospital/Facebook

A 68-year-old woman has given birth to twins after three previous IVF procedures were unsuccessful, reports a Nigerian hospital.

According to UPI news agency on April 23, Lagos University Teaching Hospital announced Margaret Adenuga gave birth to a boy and a girl via caesarian section after 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Her husband is 77 and the couple got married in 1974. They long wanted to have children, but had three unsuccessful attempts at IVF treatments.

It was a high risk birth, their doctor told CNN.

A 73-year-old Indian woman who gave birth to twin girls in 2019 is believed to be the oldest person to carry a child to term.

