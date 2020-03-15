WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge encourages washing hands amid coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organisation has launched a #SafeHands campaign on multiple social media platforms to encourage people to wash their hands amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

People across the world have been gripped with fear after the number of infections crossed 150,000 and more than 6,000 fatalities were reported.

Amid the panic, the United Nations’ health agency uploaded a video on its Twitter account featuring WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus washing his hands according to a step-by-step guideline issued by the agency.

There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including 👐 washing with 🧼 & 💦 or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean 👐 to fight #coronavirus.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean hands to fight coronavirus. Join the challenge & share your hand washing video!

“There are several practical measures you can take to protect yourself from the new coronavirus,” Dr Ghebreyesus said. “One of the most important is regular, safe and effective hand hygiene,” he remarked.

The WHO has issued guidance of a step-by-step procedure on how to wash and rub your hands.

It states that hands should be washed with soap for at least 40 to 60 seconds. If you are using a hand sanitiser, rub your hands for 20 to 30 seconds.

The organisation has encouraged celebrities to take part in the challenge after which WHO’s goodwill ambassadors from around the world such as Liverpool footballer Alisson Becker posted their videos of them taking up the challenge on Twitter.

Liverpool footballer Alisson Becker and Kaka posted their videos of them taking up the challenge on Twitter.

Twitter recently launched a hand washing emoticon to help the WHO in its awareness programme.

The WHO chief has also called on other international stars to join the campaign.