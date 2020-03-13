WHO declares Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the “epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

He described the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as “a tragic milestone”.

Ghebreyesus said more than 132,000 cases of coronavirus had now been reported to the WHO from 123 countries and territories.