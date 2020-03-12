Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US bans travellers from Europe to curb coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
US bans travellers from Europe to curb coronavirus spread

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump has banned travelers from 26 European countries in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The US has already reported 1,135 cases and 38 deaths. In a televised address on Thursday, President Trump announced that travel from 26 European countries would be suspended for 30 days.

The new rules go into effect at midnight on Friday but do not apply to US citizens.

He said the European Union had failed to take the same precautions as the US while fighting the virus.

According to the presidential proclamation published after his address, the ban applies to anyone who has been in the EU’s Schengen area 14 days prior to their arrival in the US. The ban does not apply to the UK, despite the 456 cases being reported there.

The ban exempts all countries not in the Schengen Area travel zone, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf explained in a statement issued on Twitter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Donald Trump
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi empties Khana Kaaba for sterilisation amid coronavirus fears
Saudi empties Khana Kaaba for sterilisation amid coronavirus fears
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus
UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus
UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Bosnian police arrest Pakistani, Afghan men for allegedly raping teens
Bosnian police arrest Pakistani, Afghan men for allegedly raping teens
Italy locks down as China signals progress in coronavirus fight
Italy locks down as China signals progress in coronavirus fight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.