US bans travellers from Europe to curb coronavirus spread

US President Donald Trump has banned travelers from 26 European countries in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The US has already reported 1,135 cases and 38 deaths. In a televised address on Thursday, President Trump announced that travel from 26 European countries would be suspended for 30 days.

The new rules go into effect at midnight on Friday but do not apply to US citizens.

He said the European Union had failed to take the same precautions as the US while fighting the virus.

According to the presidential proclamation published after his address, the ban applies to anyone who has been in the EU’s Schengen area 14 days prior to their arrival in the US. The ban does not apply to the UK, despite the 456 cases being reported there.

The ban exempts all countries not in the Schengen Area travel zone, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf explained in a statement issued on Twitter.