Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US coronavirus cases surge past 1,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
US coronavirus cases surge past 1,000

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland where one associate and one resident were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) according to a statement released by the facility in Kirkland, Washington on February 29, 2020. - The first fatality from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, as President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Americans not to panic. Photo: AFP

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US surged past 1,000 on Tuesday, after public health experts criticized authorities for downplaying the epidemic and lagging behind in testing efforts.

At least 28 people have died and 1,025 people have been infected, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University — nearly double the 550 total confirmed cases the day before. 

The rise is linked to an expansion in testing as the bulk of diagnoses have shifted from federal to state laboratories. 

Epidemiologists have said faulty test kits coupled with a diagnostic strategy that initially targeted too few people allowed the disease to spread beyond US authorities’ ability to detect it.

The failings had contributed to the virus taking root across the country, academics from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence defended the government’s response at a White House briefing and said that “a million tests are in the field.” He said that more would be added as the government partnered with private companies. 

Just over 8,500 tests had been performed as of Monday, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

South Korea announced its first case on the same day as the United States, has tested more than 189,000 people in the same period, Business Insider reported.

The JAMA report authors wrote that the only test initially authorized was one developed by the CDC.

It relied on the same technology as one authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and deployed around the world — except that a fault meant the CDC kit was returning inconclusive results.

It was not until February 29, the date of the first US death and more than a month after the first confirmed US case, that the Food and Drug Administration lifted a ban on state laboratories developing their own kits based on the WHO’s tests.

“Adopting broader testing criteria and allowing use of a wider range of tests would have been helpful in identifying the first US cases and containing the spread,” said Michelle Mello of Stanford, a co-author of the JAMA report.

“Manufacturing problems like the one that arose with CDC’s test are always a risk, but the fact that CDC put all its eggs in that one basket made the manufacturing snafu highly consequential,” she wrote on her university’s blog page.

The CDC was initially only testing people with known exposure, meaning a Californian patient on a ventilator was denied the test for five days, the patient’s doctors said. The criteria were changed as a result of this case.

Mello also pointed to several inaccuracies in White House communications on the epidemic — from declaring that containment efforts were “close to airtight” to claiming a vaccine could be ready within three to four months.

“The public messaging from Washington about the seriousness of the problem has been neither consistent nor accurate, and I worry it may have led Americans to take fewer steps to prevent community transmission than we should have,” she said.

The authors argued against overcorrection, however, saying that health services would be quickly overwhelmed if everyone with a cough or fever — or exposure to sick patients — demanded a test. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi empties Khana Kaaba for sterilisation amid coronavirus fears
Saudi empties Khana Kaaba for sterilisation amid coronavirus fears
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police hours after Trump call
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police hours after Trump call
Italy locks down as China signals progress in coronavirus fight
Italy locks down as China signals progress in coronavirus fight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.