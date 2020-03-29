Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Global

UK’s Birmingham airport turns temporary mortuary as coronavirus cases spike

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: West Midlands Police

A temporary morgue is being built at the airport in the UK’s Birmingham as the coronavirus spreads in the area.

The morgue has the capacity of holding up to 12,000 bodies, according to The Guardian.

The airport is located next to the National Exhibition Centre, which is going to be converted into a temporary field hospital.

The UK reported 115 new deaths across the country on Thursday and 40 of those were from the West Midlands (where Birmingham is located). By Friday, the NHS said one in five UK coronavirus deaths were in the Midlands.

According to the deputy director of public health England West Midlands, high levels of historical deprivation and smoking, combined with the region’s industrial past could be behind the higher than normal level of coronavirus deaths in the area.

As of Saturday, the UK has reported 1,019 coronavirus deaths and 17,089 confirmed cases.

