Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Turkey suspends mass prayers amid coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Turkey suspends mass prayers amid coronavirus fears

File photo: AFP

Turkey on Monday suspended collective mosque prayers until further notice to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, while ordering the closure of public spaces including cinemas.

“It is necessary to suspend collective prayers at mosques for a period,” said Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey’s religious affairs authority, Diyanet, including the important Friday prayer.

Around 90,000 mosques will however remain open to individuals who wish to pray individually, Erbas said in Ankara.

The interior ministry later Monday said theatres, cinemas, concert halls, restaurants where there is live music, shisha cafes and places serving tea and coffee would be closed “temporarily” from midnight Monday (2100 GMT).

The long list of places to be closed includes gyms, swimming pools, internet cafes and amusement parks.

Civil society organisations will also have to stop any activities that bring people together, it said in a statement.

The ministry’s move comes after nightclubs, bars and discotheques were “temporarily” closed from Monday.

Most synagogues will also be closed from Wednesday, the Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation said on Twitter.

Turkey, which has officially recorded 18 cases of the new coronavirus, has also shut schools and universities for a limited period.

On Sunday, thousands of pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia were quarantined.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey, Coronavirus, Mosques, Prayers, Namaz
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bosnian police arrest Pakistani, Afghan men for allegedly raping teens
Bosnian police arrest Pakistani, Afghan men for allegedly raping teens
Italy hit by 368 new coronavirus deaths, hospitals in crisis
Italy hit by 368 new coronavirus deaths, hospitals in crisis
WHO declares Europe the 'epicentre' of coronavirus pandemic
WHO declares Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic
Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical body
Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical body
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus
Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.