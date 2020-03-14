Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Turkey cuts flights to 9 countries over coronavirus

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Turkey will halt flights with nine European countries, including France, Germany and Spain, the transport minister said Friday, as part of Ankara’s bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

“From 8:00 am (0500 GMT) tomorrow, Saturday, flights will be stopped until April 17 to Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters in Ankara.

There is already a ban on flight connections with China, Iran, Iraq, Italy and South Korea.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to five, all linked to the first case announced Wednesday of a man who returned from Europe.

Turkey has already ordered schools to close for two weeks from Monday and universities to take a three-week holiday.

Sporting events will also take place without spectators until the end of April.

