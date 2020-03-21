Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Staffer in US vice-president’s office tests positive for virus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Staffer in US vice-president’s office tests positive for virus

Photo: AFP

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washington’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said Friday.

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted,” Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller said.

Pence has appeared at Trump’s side at the daily White House press conferences to announce developments in the US fight against the outbreak.

It was the latest case of COVID-19 to brush the inner circle of US leadership. 

An attendee at a political conference last month featuring Trump and Pence tested positive for the illness, and multiple political figures who regularly meet with the president and vice president have gone into preventive self-quarantine.

Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus last week. He agreed to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since been found to have the virus.

The news came as COVID-19-linked deaths in the US rose to 216 — more than doubling in three days — with more than 16,600 confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, New York and Illinois followed California in locking down to stem the coronavirus pandemic, effectively sealing off America’s largest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Mike Pence
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Italy hit by 368 new coronavirus deaths, hospitals in crisis
Italy hit by 368 new coronavirus deaths, hospitals in crisis
Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical body
Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical body
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
WHO's #SafeHands Challenge encourages washing hands amid coronavirus pandemic
WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge encourages washing hands amid coronavirus pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.