Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his office.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

The news came hours after the country imposed a lockdown on Saturday, banning people from leaving home, except going to work, get medical care or buy food.

Spain became the second country worst-hit by the global pandemic after Italy. The virus has claimed lives of 196 people across the nation.

France, on the other hand, has ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas and nightclubs but said food shops, pharmacies, banks and tobacconists would remain open and local elections will go ahead on Sunday.

In a sign of growing alarm, the US extended a travel ban imposed on European nations to the United Kingdom and Ireland, coming into force midnight Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed Europe as the epicentre of the pandemic after domestic cases reduced in China, where the virus first emerged in December last year.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached more than 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

coronavirus spain
 
