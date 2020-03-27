Singapore to arrest people who stand too close to anyone

Singaporeans can now end up behind bars if their don’t practice social distancing.

To halt the spread of the coronavirus across the country, authorities announced on Friday jail time for all those who intentionally stand close to someone else. The punishment will last for six months and Sg$10,000 (PKR1,130,250).

The city-state has introduced a series of new measures to tackle the virus, including closing bars and cinemas as well as banning large events.

As a step to ensure residents practice social distancing aptly, the country has banned individuals from standing closer than three feet to each other.

Business owners are also required to take steps such as putting seats not fixed to the ground at least one metre apart, and making sure that people keep their distance when queuing.

Singapore has reported 683 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths so far.