Saudi empties Khana Kaaba for sterilisation amid coronavirus fears

Posted: Mar 5, 2020
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia on Thursday emptied the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, for sterilisation over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented shutdown state media said will last while the year-round Umrah pilgrimage is suspended.

The kingdom halted the pilgrimage for its own citizens and residents on Wednesday, on top of restrictions announced last week on foreign pilgrims to stop the disease from spreading.

State television relayed images of an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba -– a large black cube structure inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque — which is usually packed with tens of thousands of pilgrims.

As a “precautionary measure”, the area will remain closed as long as the umrah suspension lasts but prayers will be allowed inside the mosque, state-run Saudi Press Agency cited a mosque official as saying.

Additionally, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in the city of Medina will be closed an hour after the evening “Isha” prayer and will reopen an hour before the dawn “Fajr” prayer to allow cleaning and sterilisation, the official added.

A group of cleaners were seen scrubbing and mopping the tiles around the Kaaba, a structure draped in gold-embroidered gold cloth towards which Muslims around the world pray.

It is unclear how the coronavirus will affect the Hajj, due to start in late July.

Some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world in 2019 to take part in the Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam as Muslim obligations are known.

