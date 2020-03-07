Saturday, March 7, 2020  | 11 Rajab, 1441
Saudi Arabia reopens Holy Kaaba after anti-coronavirus sterilisation

Posted: Mar 7, 2020
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia reopened on Saturday morning the Mataf (the area around the Holy Kaaba) for non-Umrah performers.

It had closed the area for disinfection after fears of the spread of the coronavirus grew.  

Saudi authorities have urged people to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus and cooperate with workers at the Grand Mosque, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency.

Gulf News reported that Saudi Arabia had closed sites in Makkah and Madinah to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from some 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus. It also said that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries wishing to enter must wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.

The Kingdom has reported five coronavirus cases. It is unclear whether the holy sites will be open for pilgrims.

